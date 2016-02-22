BRASILIA Feb 22 Iran is willing to buy 50 planes from Brazilian planemaker Embraer, a source in the Brazilian presidency with knowledge of the negotiation said on Monday.

Iran would also be interested in buying up to 60,000 cabs with natgas-fueled engines from Brazilian manufacturers, the source said.

