SAO PAULO Feb 3 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
will supply five Phenom 100 ultralight executive jets
to train pilots in the British armed forces, the company said on
Wednesday.
Embraer struck the deal, which covers support services and
options for more aircraft, with Affinity Flight Training
Services, a consortium of Lockheed Martin and Babcock
International contracting with the Ministry of Defense.
The agreement follows a November order from the Emirates
Flight Training Academy for five Phenom 100 aircraft and marks
further inroads by the Brazilian company with NATO armed forces.
Embraer won a U.S. Air Force deal in 2013 to supply 20 light
attack planes for counterinsurgency missions in Afghanistan.
