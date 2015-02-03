BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant
* Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA expects to collect delayed payments from the government "in the first months of this year," said the company's defense chief Jackson Schneider in a phone interview with Reuters on Tuesday.
Embraer earlier announced the first flight of its KC-390 military cargo jet, a milestone that Schneider said would help to move along negotiations on orders from foreign countries. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)