SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA said on Wednesday it would stop producing Legacy
650 executive jets in China, ending a 13-year joint venture at a
factory in Harbin amid weak demand for private aircraft in the
country.
Embraer said it remained committed to serving Chinese demand
for commercial and executive aircraft and supporting local
clients through its office in Beijing. The Harbin plant formerly
produced the ERJ-145, a prior generation of Embraer regional
jet.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)