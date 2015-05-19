SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's Embraer SA
booked a firm order for 22 aircraft with a Chinese airline on
Tuesday, confirming part of a prior accord during a visit from
China's Premier Li Keqiang.
Embraer said the deal with China's Tianjin Airlines, which
was worth $1.1 billion at list prices, firmed up orders for 20
E195 jets and two of the next-generation E190-E2 that had been
laid out in a preliminary agreement for 40 aircraft.
The founder and chief executive of Brazilian airline Azul
SA, David Neeleman, also announced a deal with the financing arm
of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to lease
eight E195 aircraft, five of which had been used previously.
Together the deals shored up demand for the larger end of
Embraer's E-Jet portfolio, which has suffered in recent years as
the planemaker came to rely on orders from U.S. regional
carriers for the smaller and less profitable E175 aircraft.
Embraer shares rose 4 percent in Sao Paulo.
The first of the E195s for Tianjin Airlines will be
delivered in 2015 and the re-engined E190-E2 is due to enter
service in 2018, Embraer said, adding that the remaining 18
E190-E2s from a prior accord were subject to approval by Chinese
officials.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and the Chinese premier
also signed trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of
billions of dollars.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)