SAO PAULO Aug 10 Shareholders filed a class
action lawsuit against Brazil's Embraer SA in New York, alleging
that actions by management at the world third-largest commercial
planemaker inflated the company's stock price for a four-year
period.
The lawsuit was filed late Monday in the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan, and named the São Jose dos Campos-based company as
well as former Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado and
current Chief Financial Officer José de Almeida Filippo as
defendants.
The lawsuit alleges Embraer concealed its ties to the
bribing of Dominican Republic officials to secure contracts to
sell military aircraft, culminating in last month's decision to
set aside $200 million to settle a corruption probe by U.S.
authorities, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Shares fell for a second day on Wednesday as analysts such
as Pete Skibitski of Drexel Hamilton were concerned that related
proceedings are ongoing in other countries, which could result
in additional fines.
Embraer shares fell 1.2 percent to 14.58 reais,
extending their year-to-date skid to about 51 percent.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of investors in Embraer's
American Depositary receipts.
The New York-traded ADRs, which have fallen 37
percent this year, shed 1 percent to $18.56 in early Wednesday
trading.
According to the legal documents, on March 16 various media
outlets reported that Elio Sonnenfeld, a sales consultant who
allegedly paid bribes on behalf of Embraer, told Brazilian
prosecutors he believed top Embraer managers knew of the illicit
payments made in connection with the Dominican Republic sales.
Curado stepped down as CEO on June 9.
