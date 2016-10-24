SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA on Monday reached an agreement with U.S. and
Brazilian authorities to settle a six-year corruption
investigation, paying $206 million to turn the page on signs of
graft in four foreign contracts.
Embraer said an internal probe, launched in 2010 after
receiving a subpoena in the United States, found evidence of
wrongdoing in deals with Saudi Arabia, India, Mozambique and the
Dominican Republic in the five years through 2011. The fine due
to U.S. and Brazilian authorities is in line with a $200 million
provision Embraer made in July.
