BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian jet manufacturer Embraer SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that talks with U.S. authorities to settle a bribery investigation are at an advanced stage but that no agreement has yet been reached.
"Despite the advanced stage of negotiations, the parties have not yet reached an agreement," referring to talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.