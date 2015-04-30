BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 30 Embraer SA has to consider slowing down development of the KC-390 military cargo jet if the Brazilian Air Force, which is funding the program, does not catch up on late payments, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on a Thursday conference call.
The Brazilian government has fallen behind on around $300 million in payments on defense contracts due to efforts to shore up the federal budget, hurting Embraer's first-quarter earnings, which were released earlier in the day. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"