BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial planes and 30 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Thursday filing.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, stood at $22.1 billion at the end of September, the statament added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock