UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, delivered 106 commercial aircraft and 99 executive jets in 2012, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Of that total, 23 commercial jets and 53 executive jets were delivered in the fourth quarter, the company said, adding that its firm order backlog in 2012 reached $12.5 billion.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.