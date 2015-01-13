RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 Embraer SA delivered 30 commercial and 52 executive jets in the fourth quarter, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Those orders bring total deliveries in 2014 to 208. Of those, 92 were commercial aircraft and 116 were executive jets.

The Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil-based company also said it had firm orders for the future delivery of $20.9 bln of aircraft as of Dec 31. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)