MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 13 Embraer SA delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in the first three months of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Deliveries fell from the same period of last year, when Embraer delivered 21 commercial jets and 23 executive jets. The company's backlog of firm orders, a gauge of future revenue, continued slipping in the quarter to $19.2 billion at the end of March from $19.6 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday