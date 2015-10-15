BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
(In 2nd paragraph, company corrects its figure on backlog, to say that backlog ended last quarter at $22.8 billion, not $22.1 billion)
Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial planes and 30 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Thursday filing.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, stood at $22.8 billion at the end of September, the statement added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: