(In 2nd paragraph, company corrects its figure on backlog, to say that backlog ended last quarter at $22.8 billion, not $22.1 billion)

Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial planes and 30 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Thursday filing.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, stood at $22.8 billion at the end of September, the statement added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)