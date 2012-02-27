British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
Feb 27 Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer said it had sold three E175 and one E190 aircraft to Estonian Air, which also contracted a further eight planes, four E170 and four E190, through leasing contracts with other companies.
The deal still requires the approval of Estonian Air's supervising board, Embraer said on Monday.
If the deal is approved, Embraer said, the first of the new planes would be delivered from 2014.
Estonian Air will put its first E170 into service this month as part of a leasing contract with Finnish airline Finnair . (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.