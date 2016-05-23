(Corrects entry into service in first paragraph to 2018 instead of 2019 and in fourth paragraph to 2019 instead of 2020)

SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, on Monday announced the first flight of a next-generation narrow-body jet slated to enter service in 2018.

The E190-E2 is the first aircraft in Embraer's regional E-Jet lineup with new engines and wings aimed at improving fuel efficiency by at least 16 percent.

Embraer posted photos and videos of the test flight to social media with the caption "E190-E2 is now Airborne #E2firstflight."

Embraer is also expanding the size and range of its largest commercial jet, the E195, whose next generation enters service in 2019, posing a direct challenge to the new C Series produced by rival Bombardier Inc. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)