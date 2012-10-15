Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, is maintaining its 2012 forecasts for deliveries and revenue, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told reporters in Brasilia.
Last week Embraer reported that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the third quarter, making it harder for the company to meet its annual targets this year.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.