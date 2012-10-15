* CEO maintains revenue, delivery targets
* Head of defense unit sees revenue beating forecast
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's largest maker of regional jets, is maintaining its
forecasts for deliveries and revenue this year despite a
third-quarter drop in output, Chief Executive Officer Frederico
Curado said on Monday.
Last week Embraer reported that deliveries of commercial and
executive jets fell in the third quarter, leaving more than a
third of its projected deliveries for the last three months of
the year.
Embraer is also depending more on its defense unit,
highlighting efforts for growth in that division in the face of
canceled orders for its passenger jets and private aircraft.
The defense unit will likely report revenue near $1 billion
in 2012, the division's chief executive Luiz Carlos Aguiar told
Reuters separately on Monday, beating an outlook for revenue
between $900 million and $950 million issued in February.
Last year Embraer's defense revenue reached $1.04 billion,
contributing 18 percent of the company's total, up from less
than 5 percent in 2006. Aguiar has said the defense unit could
make up a quarter of Embraer's revenue by 2020.
Brazil's growing defense budget is driving part of that
expansion, with revenue from a government satellite and a new
military cargo plane on the way. But rising sales of Embraer's
Super Tucano light attack plane have also diversified revenue.
Aguiar said about 60 percent of defense revenue this year
will come from outside Brazil.