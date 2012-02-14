* Brazil's No. 3 airline exercises option for more E-195
jets
* Order worth $478 mln at list prices, follows recent order
* Belarus airline agreed to lease two E-175 jets
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Embraer, the
world's third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order for
10 regional jets from Brazilian airline Azul on Tuesday through
the exercise of options, as the carrier increases its network of
lower density routes.
Delivery of the E-195 jets, worth around $478 million at
list prices, will begin in 2015. The order comes just four
months after Azul, Brazil's third-biggest airline, ordered 11
planes of the same model.
Embraer also said on Tuesday that Belarusian airline Belavia
will lease two E-175 jets from Los Angeles-based Air Lease
Corporation.
The planemaker expects stable demand this year in the
regional commercial aviation market, allowing it to replace
deliveries with new orders of similar value, according to
estimates released last week.
Embraer's chief rival for the segment, Canada's Bombardier
Inc, said late last year it would cut regional jet
production.