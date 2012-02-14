* Brazil's No. 3 airline exercises option for more E-195 jets

* Order worth $478 mln at list prices, follows recent order

* Belarus airline agreed to lease two E-175 jets

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order for 10 regional jets from Brazilian airline Azul on Tuesday through the exercise of options, as the carrier increases its network of lower density routes.

Delivery of the E-195 jets, worth around $478 million at list prices, will begin in 2015. The order comes just four months after Azul, Brazil's third-biggest airline, ordered 11 planes of the same model.

Embraer also said on Tuesday that Belarusian airline Belavia will lease two E-175 jets from Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corporation.

The planemaker expects stable demand this year in the regional commercial aviation market, allowing it to replace deliveries with new orders of similar value, according to estimates released last week.

Embraer's chief rival for the segment, Canada's Bombardier Inc, said late last year it would cut regional jet production.