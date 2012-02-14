* Brazil's No. 3 airline exercises option for E-195 jets
* Order worth $478 mln at list prices, follows recent order
* Belarus airline to lease two E-175 jets
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Embraer, the
world's third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order for
10 regional planes from Brazilian airline Azul through the
exercise of options, as the carrier grows its network of
lower-traffic routes.
Delivery of the E-195 jets, worth a total of $478 million at
list prices, will begin in 2015. The order comes just four
months after Azul, Brazil's third-biggest airline, ordered 11
planes of the same model.
The deal brings Azul's total orders with Embraer to 62
aircraft, 33 of which are in operation, along with five E-Jets
that the airline bought from other companies.
Embraer also said on Tuesday that Belarusian airline Belavia
will lease two E-175 jets from Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corp.
The Azul order bolsters Embraer's forecast that stable
demand this year in the regional commercial aviation market will
allow it to replace deliveries with new orders of similar value,
helping to maintain a backlog of firm orders that closed 2011
near $15.4 billion.
Embraer's chief rival for the segment, Canada's Bombardier
Inc, said late last year it would cut regional jet
production.
Shares of Embraer gained 1.2 percent in Sao Paulo as the
benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 0.7 percent.