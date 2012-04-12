* CFO Penido to step down Friday after 9 months
* Chief Executive Frederico Curado taking interim role
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on
Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Paulo Penido Marques has
resigned, forcing the company to fill that post for the second
time in a year.
Penido, who had been Embraer's CFO for nine months, will
step down on Friday to "take on new professional challenges,"
Embraer said in a securities filing.
Chief Executive Frederico Curado will expand his duties to
include interim chief financial officer during the search for a
new CFO, which has reached "an advanced stage," Embraer said.
Penido joined Embraer in July 2011, when he replaced Cynthia
Marcondes Benedetto, who served as chief financial officer from
January 2011.
Penido had previously served as CFO of Brazilian steelmaker
CSN. He was named recently to serve on the board of
steelmaker Usiminas beginning April 25.
Embraer shares were up 0.6 percent in Sao Paulo trading to
15.92 reais after the announcement, less than the 1.8 percent
advance of the benchmark Bovespa stock index.