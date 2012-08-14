* Embraer launches Brazil's first bizjet simulator
* Brazil seen as key growth market for exec aviation
By Asher Levine
GUARULHOS, Brazil, Aug 14 Brazilian planemaker
Embraer inaugurated the country's first executive
aviation simulator on Tuesday, part of the company's push to
boost sales in its lagging business jet unit through increased
investment in services and support.
Embraer's executive aviation division has been struggling
with weak demand since the 2008 global financial crisis, as
businesses canceled orders resulting in the company's backlog
hitting a six-year low in June.
By addressing weaknesses in service and support, the world's
third-largest planemaker is looking to reignite demand with a
particular focus on strategic growth markets such as Brazil.
The simulator, developed in partnership with the Canadian
company CAE, provides instruction services for
Embraer's Phenom line of small business jets, which makes up
about 80 percent of the company's fleet in Brazil.
"We believe that Brazil will continue to grow," said Marco
Tulio Pellegrini, vice president of operations at Embraer's
executive aviation division, who declined to say how much the
investment cost.
"It makes sense that we should continue to invest in the
Brazilian market to improve client service," he said. The
company predicts Brazil will usurp Mexico as the second largest
buyer of business jets after the United States in less than two
years.
Embraer will open a new service center in Sorocaba, Brazil
next year, and will continue to seek out opportunities to place
additional centers in other developing markets, Pellegrini said.
While services currently make up about 10 percent of revenue
in the executive jets division, Embraer intends to increase that
slice to between 20 percent and 25 percent in coming years, the
company said.
Embraer expects executive aviation will slip to about 17
percent of revenue in 2012, from 21 percent in 2011, according
to forecasts laid out earlier this year.
Pellegrini denied that additional revenue from services was
intended to make up for weaker plane sales.
"We aren't looking at revenue growth, but rather on how to
provide good client service. A satisfied client will keep buying
our products," said Pellegrini.
Last month, Embraer Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado
said the company could increase executive jet production
slightly next year as new models come on line.