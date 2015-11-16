LAS VEGAS Nov 16 Embraer said on Monday it would extend the range of its Legacy 450 business jet, aiming to match demand it sees for smaller jets that can fly farther.

The Legacy 450's range will increase to 2,900 nautical miles from 2,575, allowing it to fly from San Francisco to Honolulu, Embraer Executive Jet Chief Executive Marco Tulio Pellegrini said at the National Business Aviation Association conference here. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Dan Grebler)