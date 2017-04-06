(Corrects spelling in paragraphs 8 and 9 to Frese instead of
By Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a
good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service
next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense
unit, said on Wednesday.
Brazil's Air Force has already ordered 28 of the aircraft
for 7.2 billion reais ($2.3 billion), with two deliveries in
2018 and three in 2019, Schneider told reporters.
He added that "the sky is the limit" for production in the
following years.
Earlier, in remarks on Tuesday at the LAAD defense expo in
Rio de Janeiro, Schneider had said Embraer aims to book its
first foreign KC-390 contract this year.
His comments underscored Embraer's intent to take a bite out
of the global military transport segment long dominated by the
workhorse Hercules C-130, made by U.S. aerospace firm Lockheed
Martin Corp.
Reinforcing the direct rivalry, KC-390 program director
Paulo Gastao Silva said Embraer was engaged in "promising
conversations" about developing a civilian version of the
military aircraft. Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin rolled out
the LM-100J, a commercial or civilian variant of the Hercules.
Embraer has previously forecast a market worth over $50
billion in the coming decades to replace more than 700 aging
Hercules planes, some of them in service since the 1960s.
Tony Frese, vice president of business development for the
Hercules and other transport aircraft at Lockheed, said
Embraer's estimate of the market size was in the right ballpark,
but he saw little room for a new entrant.
"The only replacement for a Hercules is another Hercules,"
Frese said in an interview at the expo, highlighting the C-130's
incumbent advantages after more than 2,500 deliveries over
nearly six decades.
The civilian version of the aircraft aims to build on that
track record, especially on unfinished airstrips where its
straight wing and four turboprops have earned it a rugged
reputation, said Thomas Wetherall, director of business
development for the LM-100J.
Lockheed aims to sell 75 to 125 LM-100Js, Wetherall said,
and it got off to a strong start in Embraer's backyard.
Brazil-based logistics firm Bravo Industries agreed last year to
buy 10 to access hundreds of Brazilian airports unprepared to
receive other big cargo planes.
Wetherall said growing demand for e-commerce deliveries in
remote markets was boosting demand for rugged cargo planes like
the LM-100J, expanding the client base beyond mining and oil
services companies.
($1 = 3.09 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)