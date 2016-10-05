SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it was opening another voluntary buyout program for employees at the request of unions, adding to a nearly 8 percent reduction to its workforce in the last round of cuts.

The new program, which runs from Thursday until Oct. 11, will be open to engineers, secretaries and mid-level technicians, which together make up about half of Embraer's employees, the company said in a public statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)