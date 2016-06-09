BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that Paulo Cesar Silva, the current head of its commercial aviation division, will take over as chief executive.
Frederico Curado, who led the company over the past decade, will transfer his executive role in July and contribute to a transition through the end of 2016, Embraer said in a public statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.