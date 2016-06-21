SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA named its new head of commercial aviation on Tuesday, elevating John Slattery, the head of sales for the division, after five years at the company.

The former head of Embraer's airline business, Paulo Cesar Silva, was named this month to take over as chief executive when current CEO Frederico Curado departs after nearly a decade in charge. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)