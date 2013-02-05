SAO PAULO Feb 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA does not expect further cuts to its commercial jet output in coming years, executives said on Tuesday, after laying out plans to trim production of regional E-Jets by as much as 15 percent in 2013.

The planemaker already has firm orders to absorb between two-thirds and three-quarters of 2014 regional jet output at this year's production levels, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a conference call.