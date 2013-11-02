Nov 1 U.S. and Brazilian authorities are
investigating whether Embraer SA bribed Dominican
Republic officials in exchange for a $90 million contract to
provide the country's armed forces with attack planes, the Wall
Street Journal said, citing law enforcement documents and people
familiar with the case.
The world's third-largest commercial plane maker has been
under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the
Securities and Exchange Commission since 2010.
According to documents reviewed by the Journal, the U.S.
regulators said they had evidence, which includes bank records
and emails, to prove that Embraer officials approved a $3.4
million bribe to a Dominican official with influence over
military procurement. ()
Embraer officials were not available for comment outside
regular business hours.