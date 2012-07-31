* Shares of Embraer up 2 pct on more profitable outlook

* CFO sees output strong despite few orders so far in 2012

SAO PAULO, July 31 Shares of Brazilian plane maker Embraer jumped early on Tuesday after the company raised its outlook for profit margins this year, citing a more favorable exchange rate and government incentives for local industry.

Embraer shares rose 2.2 percent to a three-week high of 13.39 reais in early trading, after the company filed a revised profitability forecast with second-quarter earnings late Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo also allayed concerns that the plane maker could dial back production despite an order backlog at a six-year low, expressing confidence in sales campaigns that have yielded few results this year.

"We are not working with an outlook of a slower rate of production," Filippo told journalists on a Tuesday conference call to discuss earnings.

Brazil's currency, the real, lost 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the second quarter, which analysts expect to boost Embraer's long-term profitability, as about one-third of its costs and only a tenth of sales are denominated in reais.

The more favorable exchange rate and solid operating performance in the first half of the year led Embraer to raise its outlook for profit margins this year.

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to equal between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of revenue in 2012. Embraer previously forecast a so-called EBITDA margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.

The plane maker is also benefiting from government policies aimed at reviving struggling Brazilian factories with payroll tax cuts and other incentives.