SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA has made limited financial investments in a
Florida plant to produce light attack planes for the U.S. Air
Force to use in Afghanistan, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
"We are already beginning investments in both industrial
facilities and the support structure. That's already underway,"
Filippo told journalists on a conference call to discuss
quarterly earnings. "But I wouldn't consider them major
investments."
Embraer plans to start delivering the Super Tucano aircraft
in the second half 2014, Filippo said, despite a challenge by
Kansas-based rival Beechcraft, which lost out last month in a
second bidding process for the contract.