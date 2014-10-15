CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, delivered 19 commercial planes and 15 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Wednesday filing.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, rose to a record high of $22.1 billion at the end of September from $18.1 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico