SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA lowered its forecast for 2015 net revenue by $300 million on Thursday due to a weaker Brazilian currency and a slowdown in the country's defense spending due to federal budget cuts.

Embraer also reported a second-quarter profit of $129 million, down 10 percent from a year earlier but above the average forecast of $96 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; editing by David Clarke)