BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, on Thursday booked a first-quarter net loss of $58.9 million, down from a profit of $112.3 million a year earlier.
Net income missed an average forecast of $44 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Adjusted net income, which strips out a deferred income tax bill generated by a currency swing in the quarter, was positive $48.3 million.
Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
