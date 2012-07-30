SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil's Embraer,
the world's third-largest commercial plane maker, posted a 25
percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year earlier to
114.8 million reais ($56 million), according to a securities
filing on Monday.
Profit missed the average estimate of $74 million in a
Reuters survey of five analysts. Analysts gave their estimates
in dollars, but Embraer's initial earnings report was in
Brazilian reais.
Embraer also revised its forecast for profitability this
year, citing strong performance in the first half and a weaker
local currency.
The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, to equal between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of
revenue. Embraer previously forecast a so-called EBITDA margin
between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
