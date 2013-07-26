(Corrects year-earlier profit in paragraph 1 to 124 mln reais,
not 62 mln reais)
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker,
posted a second-quarter net loss of 10 million reais ($4.5
million), down from a profit of 124 million reais a year
earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.
The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million
profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts. Analysts gave
their estimates in dollars, but Embraer's initial earnings
report was in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)