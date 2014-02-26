SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income more than doubled from a year earlier to 607 million reais ($260 million), according to a securities filing.

Analysts had forecast profit of $213 million on average in a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. Analysts gave their estimates in U.S. dollars, but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.