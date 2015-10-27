PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 388 million reais ($100 million), as a weaker Brazilian currency drove up its deferred tax bill.
The results missed an average forecast of a $55 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts gave their forecasts in U.S. dollars but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 3.9 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely)
