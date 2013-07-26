* Currency swing helps in long term, but boosts tax bill
* EBITDA falls more than expected due to sluggish output
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday,
as a stronger dollar helped its operating profit but drove up
its tax bill.
The world's third-largest commercial planemaker said it had
a net loss of $5.3 million in the second quarter compared with a
profit of $55 million a year earlier.
The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million
profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts, many of whom did
not take into account the tax impact of a recent currency swing.
A stronger dollar improves the profitability of Embraer's
operations in the long run, but has an immediate impact on its
tax liabilities, which came to $97.1 million in the quarter.
Brazil's currency, the real, depreciated nearly 10
percent in the second quarter, easing the burden of local wages
that make up nearly a quarter of Embraer's production costs.
About 85 percent of revenue comes in U.S. dollars.
The more favorable exchange rate should help Embraer weather
a stretch of sluggish commercial jet deliveries this year. The
planemaker committed to a more modest 2013 production schedule
due to weak demand last year, before orders from U.S. regional
carriers replenished its order book in recent months.
Softer regional jet deliveries dragged revenue 9 percent
lower in the second quarter, weighing on profits.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
23 percent from a year earlier to $204 million, below an average
estimate of $220 million.