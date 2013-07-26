* Currency swing helps in long term, but boosts tax bill

* EBITDA falls more than expected due to sluggish output

SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday, as a stronger dollar helped its operating profit but drove up its tax bill.

The world's third-largest commercial planemaker said it had a net loss of $5.3 million in the second quarter compared with a profit of $55 million a year earlier.

The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts, many of whom did not take into account the tax impact of a recent currency swing.

A stronger dollar improves the profitability of Embraer's operations in the long run, but has an immediate impact on its tax liabilities, which came to $97.1 million in the quarter.

Brazil's currency, the real, depreciated nearly 10 percent in the second quarter, easing the burden of local wages that make up nearly a quarter of Embraer's production costs. About 85 percent of revenue comes in U.S. dollars.

The more favorable exchange rate should help Embraer weather a stretch of sluggish commercial jet deliveries this year. The planemaker committed to a more modest 2013 production schedule due to weak demand last year, before orders from U.S. regional carriers replenished its order book in recent months.

Softer regional jet deliveries dragged revenue 9 percent lower in the second quarter, weighing on profits.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $204 million, below an average estimate of $220 million.