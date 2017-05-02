BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
SAO PAULO May 2 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported first-quarter net income of 135 million reais ($43 million) on Tuesday, down from a profit of 386 million reais a year earlier due to a drop in deliveries.
Embraer said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to 300 million reais, from 612 million reais a year earlier.
($1 = 3.1747 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Mark Potter)
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.