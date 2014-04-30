(Adds details of earnings, context)
SAO PAULO, April 30 Embraer SA, the
world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday
that first-quarter profit more than tripled, beating estimates
with surging defense and business jet revenue.
Net income rose to $111 million, well above the $30 million
profit a year ago and the average analyst estimate of $48
million in a Reuters poll.
The robust earnings underscored Embraer's effort to
diversify beyond its commercial aviation business and develop a
lineup of executive aircraft and defense products as it works to
upgrade its mainstay regional E-Jet.
Defense revenue jumped 57 percent and business jet sales
climbed 53 percent from a year earlier. That offset a 13 percent
slide in commercial jet revenue in the weakest quarter for E-Jet
deliveries in more than five years.
Brazil's currency also improved the profitability of
Embraer's export-focused business, with an 11 percent
depreciation in 12 months. Currency variations in the first
quarter eased Embraer's tax bill by $48 million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, also known as cash flow, rose 50 percent to $151
million, beating the average estimate of $133 million.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Roberta Vilas Boas)