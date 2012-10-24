* CEO says still needs to fill late 2013 production slots
* Embraer aiming for stable output if orders come through
* Delta most likely U.S. carrier to book big order this year
By Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi
SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
, whose backlog has fallen to a six-year low, is
counting on a regional jet order in the coming months to
maintain production levels in 2013 steady with this year,
executives said on Wednesday
"We're still shooting for stable production of E-Jets next
year," Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on a call with
analysts, although he said not all of Embraer's commercial jet
capacity for next year has been earmarked for clients. Embraer
is the world's third-largest commercial planemaker.
"We do have open slots for the back end of next year, so
those orders have to materialize in the next six months or so,"
Curado said.
He said a rush of executive jet deliveries to end the year
would help the planemaker hit its full-year revenue targets. The
weak demand and canceled orders that have drained the company's
order backlog have led analysts to warn Embraer may have to cut
back the pace of production next year.
Delta Air Lines is the U.S. carrier most likely to
provide relief with a major regional jet order this year, Curado
said. Delta executives confirmed on Wednesday that they were
planning to decide by the end of this year on bids from Embraer
and Canadian rival Bombardier to replace their 50-seat
fleet with larger regional jets.
That order and other prospects among U.S. airlines have
become increasingly crucial for Embraer as a fragile global
economy weighs on European airlines and business jet demand.
"The risk is a little bit of downside from our production
level this year," said Curado.
Embraer shares fell 1.4 percent in Sao Paulo trading after
the conference call to discuss quarterly earnings.
STRUGGLING AIRLINES
After years of diversifying its business away from the North
American market, major sales campaigns and struggling carriers
in the United States are once again defining Embraer's fate.
Embraer missed estimates for its quarterly profit on Tuesday
as it helped to restructure aircraft financing for U.S. regional
carrier Chautauqua Airlines, a subsidiary of Republic Airways
Holdings.
The company's net cash position also shrank in the quarter
as American Airlines and its parent company, AMR Corp
, renegotiated the leases on its fleet of regional
jets. Embraer had made provisions for the expense in the fourth
quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo said Embraer
has about $600 million in financial guarantees to such clients
off its balance sheet, but the company did not expect such
obligations to impact results in coming quarters.
"We don't see this as something that would be showing up in
other situations," Filippo told reporters on a separate
conference call.