SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it was keeping its targets for operating profit margins unchanged in 2014 from last year, according to a securities filing.

Embraer's annual revenue target edged up to $6 billion to $6.5 billion, slightly above its 2013 target of $5.9 billion to $6.4 billion. The company plans to invest $650 million this year, up from a 2013 plan of $580 million.