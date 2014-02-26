RPT-Norway races Australia to fulfil Japan's hydrogen society dream
* Australia hopes to export the fuel extracted from brown coal
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it was keeping its targets for operating profit margins unchanged in 2014 from last year, according to a securities filing.
Embraer's annual revenue target edged up to $6 billion to $6.5 billion, slightly above its 2013 target of $5.9 billion to $6.4 billion. The company plans to invest $650 million this year, up from a 2013 plan of $580 million.
* Australia hopes to export the fuel extracted from brown coal
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.