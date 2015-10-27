BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.
By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up to "at least maintain" current E-Jet production levels, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.