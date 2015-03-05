SAO PAULO, March 5 Embraer SA, the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, is still working to collect unpaid accounts from the Brazilian government that contributed to negative free cash flow in 2014, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo said on Thursday.

Embraer shares extended losses soon after his comments, plunging 13 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)