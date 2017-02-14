BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said it had received a firm order from Norwegian airline Widerøe for three E190-E2 jets.

Widerøe has purchase rights for a further 12 E2 family aircraft. Embraer said the order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million if fully exercised. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)