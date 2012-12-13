* Regulators approve E-Jets, Lineage 1000 to fly in Russia
* Certification follows Rousseff-Medvedev talks
SAO PAULO/MOSCOW Dec 13 Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA won regulatory approval for its
biggest regional jets to fly in Russia, the company said on
Thursday, following a meeting between the countries' leaders.
The certification opens a new frontier for the E-190 and
E-195 commercial jets as demand dries up in Western Europe amid
the continent's debt woes. It also reinforces the delicate
diplomacy surrounding Embraer's drive onto the home turf of
Russian rival Sukhoi.
Embraer waited months for the approval from regulators that
only came after Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff met with
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday. Russia also
certified Embraer's ultra-large Lineage 1000 private jet.
Diplomacy has long played a role in the big, cross-border
business for aircraft, defense contracts and related deals. And
Rousseff's diplomatic trips have coincided with big news for
Embraer before. A 2011 visit she paid to China paved the way for
Embraer to build planes there, but raised concerns about how
much the company's fate depended on Brazilian foreign relations.
Embraer shares fell 2.4 percent in Sao Paulo trading to
13.13 reais on Thursday, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index
slipped 0.2 percent.
Embraer has booked orders from ten airlines in Eastern
Europe and Central Asia, including deals in Azerbaijan and
Belarus in recent months, as the company struggles to rebuild
its order backlog from a six-year low.