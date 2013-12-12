Iran says Russia can use military bases 'on case by case basis'
March 28 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia could use Iranian military bases to fight terrorists in Syria on a "case by case basis."
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer expects a "good year" in 2014 for commercial jet sales, with Eastern Europe and Russia among the most promising regions for new business, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, Embraer's head of commercial aviation, also said he expects commercial jet deliveries in the coming years to be in line with or even better than 2013, a particularly strong year for the company.
"We have the challenge of delivering the planes (sold this year); we've really filled up our production line for the coming years," Silva said in a telephone interview. "But we see new opportunities in various regions around the world, opportunities that allow us to foresee a good year in 2014."
Silva spoke shortly after Embraer announced that American Airlines Group Inc agreed to buy 60 new E175 commercial jets in a deal worth $2.5 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
March 28 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia could use Iranian military bases to fight terrorists in Syria on a "case by case basis."
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for rival Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low, leaving one potential bidder for the ailing firm.
* Widespread damage reported, one man hurt when wall collapses