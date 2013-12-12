SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer expects a "good year" in 2014 for commercial jet sales, with Eastern Europe and Russia among the most promising regions for new business, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, Embraer's head of commercial aviation, also said he expects commercial jet deliveries in the coming years to be in line with or even better than 2013, a particularly strong year for the company.

"We have the challenge of delivering the planes (sold this year); we've really filled up our production line for the coming years," Silva said in a telephone interview. "But we see new opportunities in various regions around the world, opportunities that allow us to foresee a good year in 2014."

Silva spoke shortly after Embraer announced that American Airlines Group Inc agreed to buy 60 new E175 commercial jets in a deal worth $2.5 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)