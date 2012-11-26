* Wins border surveillance contract for $403 mln
* Offshore oil finds to spur spending on navy fleet
* Embraer sees defense as source of steady growth
SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Brazilian jetmaker Embraer SA
secured a contract for more than $400 million for
equipment to monitor Brazil's borders and has turned its
attention to the coastline, as it considers expanding into
building navy patrol ships, the company said on Monday.
The new defense ventures are part of Embraer's push to
supplement its flagging commercial and private aviation business
with new revenue from Brazil's growing military budget.
The latest step in that direction is the contract, worth 839
million reais ($403 million), to supply the Brazilian army with
radar and other surveillance equipment during the first phase of
a security program along 650 kilometers (400 miles) of border
with Bolivia and Paraguay.
Brazil plans to expand surveillance to more than 16,000
kilometers of land border, marking a strategic shift for a
country whose economic rise has increased a flood of drugs,
illegal immigrants and other contraband.
Oil discoveries off the Brazilian coast have also spurred
heavy spending on the country's naval fleet, and for the first
time Embraer expressed public interest in meeting that demand.
"If we manufacture planes, why not ships?" Luiz Carlos
Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, told newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo in an interview published on Monday.
Embraer has its eyes on a program to renew Brazil's naval
patrol vessel fleet for an estimated $844 million. The military
has ordered seven of a planned 27 ships from other firms so far.
"The company is still modeling the shipbuilding program," an
Embraer spokesman told Reuters, confirming the details of the
interview. "We do not have a timetable yet for the announcement
of a partner in that program."
DEFENSE GIANTS PULL BACK
Embraer's push into the broader defense market comes as the
world's largest weapons makers struggle with dwindling military
budgets in the U.S. and Europe. Boeing said earlier this month
it would consolidate its defense and security units as part of
efforts to cut $4 billion in costs.
Brazil currently spends about 1.6 percent of its gross
domestic product on defense. Military spending makes up more
than 4 percent of GDP in Russia and the Unites States, according
to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Some analysts have said Embraer's focus on defense could be
a reaction to plunging orders for its market-leading regional
airliners and canceled private jet orders that are endangering
delivery targets for the second straight year.
Embraer shares fell 2.4 percent in Sao Paulo trading to
14.04 reais, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index
lost 1.6 percent.
With the Brazilian border contract, Embraer received a quick
payoff for a string of acquisitions over the past two years.
Embraer's newly created surveillance unit Savis and the
recently acquired OrbiSat will supply the pilot program through
the consortium known as Tepro.
Embraer expects the border security program, known as
SISFRON, to cost around $4 billion over 15 years. Aguiar, the
head of Embraer's defense unit, told Reuters in March that if
the company won the full contract about 60 to 65 percent of its
value would go to Embraer and its partners, with the rest
subcontracted to outside suppliers.
The company expects security and defense to generate a
quarter of total revenue by 2020, up from an estimated 14
percent last year and less than 5 percent in 2006.
Defense revenue in the third quarter grew the fastest of
Embraer's business units from a year earlier, contributing to
stronger profit margins.