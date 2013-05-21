* SkyWest to fly first 40 E175 jets for United Airlines
* Deal includes 60 more conditional orders, 100 options
* Embraer shares jump to highest in more than five years
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 21 SkyWest Inc, the
world's largest regional airline group, agreed to buy at least
40 new jets from Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, in
a deal that could climb to 200 aircraft and a total price tag of
more than $8 billion.
"This is truly a milestone order for Embraer," Paulo Cesar
de Souza e Silva, the head of Embraer's commercial aviation
unit, said in a Tuesday announcement calling the deal one of the
biggest ever for both companies.
The first 40 E175s, which SkyWest will fly for United
Airlines, enter directly into Embraer's order backlog,
while orders for another 60 planes depend on the operator's
upcoming contracts with major airlines. SkyWest also has options
for an additional 100 aircraft, bringing the potential value of
the contract to $8.3 billion at list prices.
With that, Embraer has all but guaranteed the rebound of its
commercial aircraft division, which had slumped to about half of
revenue as the company trimmed production on weak order flow.
Embraer shares jumped as much as much as 4.8 percent in
early Sao Paulo trading to their highest in over five years.
The order also secures Embraer's lead over its chief rival,
Canada's Bombardier Inc, in the race for new orders
from major U.S. airlines, who are snapping up planes with up to
76 seats due to labor contracts renegotiated last year.
"This announcement further entrenches Embraer's lead with
regards to the current regional jet campaign with major North
American carriers," analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion
Securities wrote in a note.
Embraer already booked an order directly with United
Continental Holdings Inc last month for as many as 70 new
regional jets. That guaranteed stable production in the coming
year, executives said, and boosted the chances that output would
rise as much as 15 percent next year to around 2012 levels.
Combined with an order for the American Airlines
network, Embraer has booked 117 firm orders and 247
options and conditional orders with U.S. carriers this year.
Bombardier's last major contract with a U.S. airline was a
December deal with Delta Air Lines for 40 firm orders
and 30 options. Canadian carrier Porter Airlines has also placed
a conditional order for 12 of Bombardier's CSeries jets,
including options for another 18, pending the expansion of its
Toronto Island airport base.
Embraer's deliveries on the SkyWest contract are set to
begin in the second half of 2014.